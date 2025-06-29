Chennai Bulls script history, clinch maiden Rugby Premier League title defeating Delhi Redz Chennai Bulls defeated Delhi Redz in the summit clash of the Rugby Premier League. Both sides locked horns on June 29 as Bulls registered one of the most dominant wins of the season, defeating Redz by a score of 41-0.

New Delhi:

The inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League came to an end, and Chennai Bulls emerged victorious after a dominant performance in the summit clash of the tournament. Bulls took on Delhi Redz in the final of the competition at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Mumbai on June 29.

In one of the most dominant shows of the season, Chennai Bulls trashed Delhi Redz in the final by a scoreline of 41-0. It is worth noting that the margin of victory was the biggest of the whole season. It is worth noting that Chennai Bulls got off to a stellar start to their clash against Delhi Redz. Vaafauese Maliko and Filipe Sauturaga hit the side quite early into the clash. Furthermore, Joseva Talacolo went on to worsen the case for Redz, adding five more points to Chennai Bulls’ cause.

Bulls further increased their lead; Terry Kennedy and Gaurav Kumar went on to add two more points from the kick. By halftime, Chennai Bulls led Delhi Redz by 24-0. After halftime, Bulls further established their dominance. With four minutes to go, Bullz had a 31-0 lead; however, they did not stop and went on to add 10 more points to finish the game. The final points of the clash for Bulls came through Mohammed Ashique as Chennai sealed in what would be a dominant win to clinch the title.

Hyderabad Heroes finish in third place

Furthermore, Hyderabad Heroes, despite finishing in first place in the standings went on to finish in third place in the tournament. They defeated Bengaluru Bravehearts in the third place final.

It is worth noting that Hyderabad Heroes were behind Bravehearts in the early stages of the clash. However, the side managed to pull off an incredible comeback, eventually defeating Bravehearts by 17-12.