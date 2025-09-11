Hong Kong Open: Ayush Shetty stuns fifth-seeded Kodai Naraoka, who defeated Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen India's Ayush Shetty continues his rise in the top-level badminton tournaments. In the ongoing Hong Kong Open, the youngster stunned the fifth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka who defeated Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen in the previous round.

Hong Kong:

India's 20-year-old emerging badminton star Ayush Shetty stunned the fifth-seeded Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka to storm into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open. Shetty's rise continues after clinching the BWF Super300 title, winning the US Open in June this year. Shetty's win over Naraoka is special as the latter had defeated the Olympic gold medallist, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Shetty was at his best in the match against Naraoka as he won the opening game 21-19 before going down in the second 12-21. However, the youngster got back his groove and rhythm just in time for the decider to win the final game 21-14 and storm into the last eight of the Hong Kong Open.

Lakshya Sen gets better of Prannoy for the sixth time

In another round of 16 clash, Lakshya Sen defeated his Indian counterpart HS Prannoy for the sixth time in nine matches. The youngster lost the opening game 15-21, but made a stunning comeback in the next two, winning them 21-18, 21-10 to eventually pocket the match. Sen seems to be coming back to form for the first time since the Paris Olympics, when he had taken down the medal contender Jonatan Christie in the first round.

Shetty to face Lakshya Sen in quarterfinal

However, another Indian shuttler is certain to be knocked out in the quarterfinals, with Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen locking horns against each other on Friday (September 12). The clash, for now, is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST, and expect this to be a thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, another Indian shuttler, Kiran George, will be in action later today against the third-seeded Chou Tien Chen, and it will be a huge upset if the former makes it to the next round.

