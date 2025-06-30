Who is Ayush Shetty? 5 things to know about India's 6ft 4in-tall badminton hope Ayush Shetty has been the toast of the nation ever since he created history, winning his first senior tour title at the US Open Super 300 event. The 6ft 4in tall athlete showcased all his talent during the tournament, especially in the knockouts, to eventually lift the trophy.

New Delhi:

Ayush Shetty has turned heads, becoming the first Indian shuttler to win a title this season. He also became the first Indian player to win a men's singles title away from home since Lakshya Sen did so at the Canada Open in 2023. The 20-year-old who is also 6ft 4in tall defeated World No. 33 Brian Yang in the final in straight games 21-13, 21-18. However, it was his win over World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in the semi-final was the most talked about.

He stunned the most experienced player, Chou, 21-23, 21-15, and 21-14. Ayush made full use of his height, showcasing his powerful jump smashes and his ability to reach the shuttle from inexplicable positions. He has been making waves at the highest level for the last couple of years, but his triumph at the US Open has helped him truly grab the headlines. On that note, let us know more about India's latest badminton sensation:

1. Ayush Shetty, born on May 3, 2005, in Karnataka, and started playing badminton at a very young age of 7. He used to train with his father in the backyard and initially trained under the local coaches, Subhash and Chetan in Karkala and Mangalore.

2. At the age of 12, his family relocated to Bengaluru for better access to training. As part of advanced training, he joined Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru and is coached by Sagar Chopra.

3. In 2023, when Ayush was only 18, he won the bronze medal at the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane. He followed the good work in the subsequent tournaments, finishing as the runner up at the Odisha Masters, Bahrain International, and Dutch Open.

4. Ayush Shetty transitioned to the senior level seamlessly, making it to the semis of the Orleans Masters. During the tournament, he defeated the former world champion Loh Kean Yew. He also made it to the semifinals of the Taipei Open, where he defeated the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and Lee Chia-hao.

5. While excelling at Badminton, Ayush Shetty is also reportedly pursuing a BSc in Sports Science at Reva University in Bengaluru. He is currently ranked 31st in men's singles, the second-highest ranked Indian after Lakshya Sen, and is certainly the player to watch out for at the highest level in the coming years.