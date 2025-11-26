Ahmedabad officially confirmed to host Commonwealth Games in 2030 Ahmedabad has been officially confirmed to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. The city was selected to host the Games following a thorough evaluation process conducted by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee.

Ahmedabad has been officially confirmed to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. Delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's 2030 bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly. The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport had announced its recommendation of Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for CWG 2030 in October this year.

The city was selected to host the Games following a thorough evaluation process conducted by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee. The 2030 CWG will be a historic milestone, marking 100 years of Commonwealth Games held in Hamilton, Canada, back in 1930.

"This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a 'Games reset', we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games," Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport said.

"India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I'm delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Cmmonwealth Games in good health," he added.

We are deeply honoured, says PT Usha

President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, PT Usha, also reacted to the development stating India is deeply honoured with the trust shown to host the CWG in 2030. "We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress," she said.

Jaismine Lamboria, World Champion boxer from India, said, "It truly is a proud moment to see India become the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games. Amdavad will give Athletes and fans a very warm and vibrant welcome, and having the opportunity to compete on home soil in 2030 will be a huge motivation for me and for many others. I’m excited for the next decade for Indian sport.”

