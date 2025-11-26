Charith Asalanka likely to lose Sri Lanka captaincy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka are reconsidering Charith Asalanka’s T20 captaincy ahead of the home World Cup due to poor form and his illness-related exit from Pakistan. Chief selector Upul Tharanga says no decision is final, but leadership changes remain under discussion.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka’s T20 side could be headed for a major leadership shake-up just weeks before the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil, with selectors openly acknowledging that captain Charith Asalanka’s position is under review. Although chief selector Upul Tharanga stressed that no final call has been made, his comments made clear that the panel is actively debating whether a change is necessary.

Asalanka’s recent dip in T20 form appears to be at the centre of the conversation. His sudden departure from the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan has added fuel to speculation, though the team insists it was due to illness and not a punishment or disciplinary action.

“We have to weigh our best options after this series. With a World Cup so close we can't make a lot of big changes. The selectors, after talking to the coach, will have to make a decision on what's best for the team,” said Tharanga, when asked whether the selectors were considering a change in captaincy.

Tharanga reveals reason behind Shanaka being appointed as VC

Tharanga revealed that discussions around leadership had been underway even before the current tour. Sri Lanka appointed former captain Dasun Shanaka as vice-captain for the Pakistan leg, a move Tharanga said was intentional. Notably, the all-rounder has led the Lankan Lions in the past and was also named the captain of the side in the ODI World Cup 2023. He was later replaced by Kusal Mendis when the all-rounder couldn’t continue due to an injury.

“That was to give us another option,” he explained. “Still Charith is our captain… We haven’t made a decision to change that. We’ve planned all along for Charith to captain this World Cup. We’ll see what happens. Charith hasn’t been among the runs in T20s, and because of an illness he was forced to return home, unfortunately,” Tharanga added.

Asalanka’s numbers paint part of the picture. In 70 T20Is, the 28-year-old made 1357 runs at a strike rate of 126.35. This year in particular, Asalanka has failed to live up to the expectations and his record as captain, that is 11 wins and 14 losses, has also prompted debate.

His early exit from Pakistan gave rise to rumours that he disagreed with the squad’s continued stay in the country following a suicide bombing in Islamabad, but selectors insist there is no truth to that theory. Tharanga reiterated that medical advice was the only reason for the decision.