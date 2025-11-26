Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. WTC Points Table update after South Africa's 2-0 series win - India slip below Pakistan

WTC Points Table update after South Africa's 2-0 series win - India slip below Pakistan

South Africa handed India their heaviest-ever Test defeat in Guwahati to win the series 2-0 in Guwahati, continuing their good form after the Test Championship win a few months ago. India could muster just 140 runs in their second innings, chasing a mountain of 549 runs to win the second Test.

India were bowled out for 140 in their second innings while chasing 549 runs in the fourth innings
India were bowled out for 140 in their second innings while chasing 549 runs in the fourth innings Image Source : PTI
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Guwahati:

South Africa have whitewashed India 2-0 in a historic result against the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists, achieving the feat after 25 years. It was an abject surrender of monumental proportions from India, which saw the hosts go down to South Africa, mustering just 201 and 140 runs in two innings when the Proteas piled on 749 runs in two digs in the second and final Test in Guwahati as they incurred their heaviest-ever defeat in terms of margin of runs, falling 408 runs short.

 

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. Australia 4 4 0 0 48 100
2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00
3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
4. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
5. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15
6. England 6 2 4 1 26 36.11
7. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
8. West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0
9. New Zealand Yet to play          

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket WTC Points Table World Test Championship India Vs South Africa Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\