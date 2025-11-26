WTC Points Table update after South Africa's 2-0 series win - India slip below Pakistan South Africa handed India their heaviest-ever Test defeat in Guwahati to win the series 2-0 in Guwahati, continuing their good form after the Test Championship win a few months ago. India could muster just 140 runs in their second innings, chasing a mountain of 549 runs to win the second Test.

Guwahati: South Africa have whitewashed India 2-0 in a historic result against the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists, achieving the feat after 25 years. It was an abject surrender of monumental proportions from India, which saw the hosts go down to South Africa, mustering just 201 and 140 runs in two innings when the Proteas piled on 749 runs in two digs in the second and final Test in Guwahati as they incurred their heaviest-ever defeat in terms of margin of runs, falling 408 runs short. Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 4 4 0 0 48 100 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6. England 6 2 4 1 26 36.11 7. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 8. West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 9. New Zealand Yet to play