World Athletics suspends process of reinstating Russia

World Athletics, the former International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), has decided to halt the process of reinstating Russia following new charges against its leaders filed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which has suspended Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) President Dmitry Shlyakhtin for obstructing an investigation.

The investigation is related to the suspected infraction of anti-doping regulations by high jumper Danil Lysenko, silver medallist in the 2017 World Championships, for refusing to comply with his obligation to be always where he could be contacted and submitted to a doping test at any time of the year, reports Efe news.

Suspended for collusion along with the RUSAF president are Executive Director Alexander Parkin and the athlete along with his trainer, Evgeniy Zagorulko.

All are accused of presenting false explanations and documents to show the athlete was not aware he was out of touch.

The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended as a member of IAAF/World Athletics since November 2015 for its complicity in the systematic doping of its athletes, and at present is being watched to see that it complies with all the World Athletics Council's requirements in order to be reinstated.

The World Athletics Council also decided, in its meeting this Friday in Monaco, to freeze the process allowing the readmission of individual Russian athletes and authorising them to compete in championships as neutral athletes.