Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka at Memorial Tournament

Five-time champion Tiger Woods has been grouped with World No.1 golfer Rory McIlroy and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka at the prestigious Memorial tournament in Ohio.

The tournament is scheduled to be played behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic between July 16-19.

This will be Wood's first appearance on the golf course in five months as he last featured in an event in February when he took part in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Woods will be eyeing a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour wins when he takes to the event at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He had equalled Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 titles at Zozo Championships in Japan last October.

A variety of changes will be on offer for Woods in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The 15-time major winner is used to having spectators cheer his every shot but this time, there will be absolutely no one besides the people involved in the tournament.

"It's not just that everything looks different, but the energy is clearly different," Woods told reporters earlier this week. "There's nothing to feed off. You make a big putt or a big par, or a big chip or hit a hell of a shot, there's no-one there.

"All the distractions, the noise, the excitement, the energy. It's just a silent and different world," he added.

