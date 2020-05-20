Image Source : FACEBOOK: @TAKEME.SARKAR.1 Stranded in Spain since February, paddler Takeme Sarkar set to return home

Takeme Sarkar's long ordeal is finally set to end as the Indian table tennis player has been scheduled on a flight back to India from Spain where she went for training and has been stuck since February amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"I am slated to leave on May 31st. The Indian Embassy in Spain has come out to help me. I was desperate to get home and finally, I will be," Takeme told IANS on Wednesday.

"They (Indian embassy) had called that there is a flight back to New Delhi and if I am ready to go. I said yes. Today we will be booking the ticket online," she added.

The Railways paddler went to Spain to take part in a Spanish League and also to train which was supposed to start from February and continue till May. But the pandemic put an end to such plans as it was cancelled.

Takeme, who hails from Jalpaiguri, had earlier booked several flights trying to get home but to no avail due to the nationwide lockdown in place since March 25.

"I cannot wait to get back home and the emotions are running high now. It was getting difficult here. I hope everything goes well from here on and I can land in India safely," said the 27-year old.

