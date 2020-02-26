Preparations for Tokyo Olympic games 'continue as planned': IOC Spokesperson

Image Source : AP Earlier, senior IOC member Dick Pound had said that the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled if coronavirus is not contained by late May.

The Tokyo 2020 organizers are working with the IOC and other organizations towards a successful Games despite the COVID-19 epidemic and "the rest is speculation", an IOC spokesperson told Xinhua through e-mail.

The e-mail follows former IOC vice-president Dick Pound's assertion in an interview with Associated Press that the organizers are facing a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games, and speculation of a possible cancellation should the virus continue to spread.

"Dick Pound explains very well that the IOC continues to work towards a successful 2020 Olympic Games beginning at the end of July. The IOC has just reiterated that preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games continue as planned," the spokesperson said according to Xinhua news.

The spokesperson also emphasized the importance of containing the disease and expressed confidence in the concerned authorities.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games. Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations," the spokesperson noted.

"In addition, the IOC is in contact with the World Health Organization, as well as its own medical experts. We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation. The rest is speculation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a daily briefing that Pound's words do not represent the IOC's official position, and reiterated that the IOC is proceeding with preparations towards the Games as scheduled.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, while the Paralympics will take place from August 25 to September 6.