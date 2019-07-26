Japan Open: PV Sindhu crashes out in the quarterfinal, loses to Akane Yamaguchi

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's star shuttler PV Sindhu failed to go past Akane Yamaguchi once again, as she lost in straight games in the quarterfinal at Japan Open.

It was a mixed day for India at the Japan Open as ace shuttler B. Sai Praneeth entered the semifinals while Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu was knocked out of the $750,000 tournament.

In women's singles, Sindhu once again failed to go past Yamaguchi as she suffered an 18-21, 15-21 defeat in her quarterfinal match that lasted for 50 minutes.

Fifth-seed Sindhu, who went down in the Indonesia Open final to the Japanese, started on a good note, taking an 11-7 lead at the interval in the first game. However, Yamaguchi made a stunning comeback and went on to win the game 21-18.

In the next game also, the fourth-seeded Japanese didn't let her foot off the peddle and made sure she didn't give Sindhu any opportunity to take the match to the third game.

Yamaguchi showed brilliant skill-set and went on to win the game 21-15 to set up a semi-final date with China's Chen Yu Fei.