  5. Japan Open: PV Sindhu crashes out in the quarterfinal, loses to Akane Yamaguchi

Japan Open: PV Sindhu crashes out in the quarterfinal, loses to Akane Yamaguchi

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu failed to go past Akane Yamaguchi once again, as she lost in straight games in the quarterfinal at Japan Open.

Tokyo Published on: July 26, 2019 13:23 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

It was a mixed day for India at the Japan Open as ace shuttler B. Sai Praneeth entered the semifinals while Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu was knocked out of the $750,000 tournament.

In women's singles, Sindhu once again failed to go past Yamaguchi as she suffered an 18-21, 15-21 defeat in her quarterfinal match that lasted for 50 minutes.

Fifth-seed Sindhu, who went down in the Indonesia Open final to the Japanese, started on a good note, taking an 11-7 lead at the interval in the first game. However, Yamaguchi made a stunning comeback and went on to win the game 21-18.

In the next game also, the fourth-seeded Japanese didn't let her foot off the peddle and made sure she didn't give Sindhu any opportunity to take the match to the third game.

Yamaguchi showed brilliant skill-set and went on to win the game 21-15 to set up a semi-final date with China's Chen Yu Fei.

