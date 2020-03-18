Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics 2020 cancelled

It became the second cancelled test event following the Tokyo Challenge Cup volleyball tournament, which were originally scheduled to be held between April 21 and 26.

Tokyo Published on: March 18, 2020 10:10 IST
The gymnastics test event for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) announced on Wednesday.

JGA said that the FIG Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup, due to take place in Tokyo from April 4 to 5, was called off because athletes and referees "declined to participate", reports Xinhua news agency.

It became the second cancelled test event following the Tokyo Challenge Cup volleyball tournament, which were originally scheduled to be held between April 21 and 26.

Test events for rugby sevens, boccia and climbing for the Olympics or Paralympics have also been cancelled or postponed over coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 7,000 lives across the world.

