'Already had discussion with Dutee Chand and she is fine': Kiren Rijiju

Image Source : @KIRENRIJIJU/GETTY IMAGES Dutee Chand had earlier said that she is putting her car on sale to raise funds to prepare for Tokyo Olympics. However, she deleted the post later.

India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand stirred up controversy when she took to her official Facebook account, saying that she was putting her car on sale as she needs fund to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics next year. The post went viral and made headlines before it was eventually deleted.

Former tennis player Somdev Devvarman shared the story on his Twitter handle and his post read: "When our athletes win, it's almost always despite the system, not because of it."

However, sports minister Kiren Rijiju has now said that he already has had a discussion with the sprinter and that she is 'fine'. He also said that inaccurate reporting can create 'wrong impressions'.

"I agree 100%. But in this case I already had discussion with Dutee Chand and she is fine. She'll let me know if she needs additional help. Inaccurate reportings can create wrong impressions about our genuine efforts," wrote Rijiju.

I agree 100%. But in this case I already had discussion with Dutee Chand and she is fine. She'll let me know if she needs additional help. Inaccurate reportings can create wrong impressions about our genuine efforts @KiranManral — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 13, 2020

Earlier, Parth Jindal, whose Indian Institute of Sports sponsors many Indian athletes, took note of this post from Devvarman and wrote: "Complete nonsense -- we have offered to support her so many times at IIS. The offer is still wide open."

Complete nonsense - we have offered to support her so many times at IIS. The offer is still wide open — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 15, 2020

Devvarman then replied as saying: "I can't speak on how and why she spent her money or funds. I don't know her personal situation. I feel it would be best of all go Govt. funds and prize money were transparent. The larger point I was trying to make is that most athletes make it despite the system. Still stand by that."

The system is improving and there are many that are working to improve the systems. There is us, there is OGQ and many other private organizations. Even the government has improved leaps and bounds. We have ways to go but things are definitely getting a lot better — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 15, 2020

Dutee had earlier told IANS that she had spent a fortune on her training for Tokyo Olympics, before it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I had started my Olympic training in October last year. I had set-up a team to help me with my training -- from coach, fitness trainer, physio and running partner. From October to February I had spent 30 lakh on my training," Dutee had said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage