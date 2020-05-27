Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AFI chief made chairman of IOA's committee to monitor grants disbursement

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille Sumariwalla has been made the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) committee to monitor annual grant and affiliation fees of its members for 2020/21.

National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) Secretary D.V. Seetharama Rao, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Secretary General M.P. Singh and IOA Associate Joint Secretary Madhukant Pathak are among the eleven members of the Committee.

"The Committee will review and monitor the issues arising around the disbursement of IOA's annual grant to its members in coordination with the IOA Finance Department," said IOA President Narinder Batra in a letter addressed to the members.

"Any update on the disbursement of IOA Annual Grant and IOA Affiliation/Membership fees will be shared with the President IOA on a monthly basis. A report of all pending issues regarding previous years/FY 2019/2020 will be submitted to President IOA within 60 days and will be discussed with the President and Treasurer IOA for timely resolution."

Earlier, Batra had sent congratulatory letters to the elected officers of the Rowing Federation of India on Tuesday, thus signalling that the IOA has recognised its elections held in February in what could be a major step for it to regain recognition from the Sports Ministry.

