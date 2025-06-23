Two-time Olympic medallist Lalit Upadhyay announces international retirement Lalit Upadhyay played his part in helping India win the bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics and the Paris Olympics. The forward has announced his retirement from international hockey, drawing a curtain to a decade-long career.

New Delhi:

Two-time Olympic medallist and veteran hockey forward Lalit Upadhyay called it a time for his illustrious international career. Upadhyay, who won the bronze medals with India in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, has called it a time to end a career spanning over a decade.

Making his debut at the 2014 World Cup, Lalit's career spans several big milestones in the modern era.

Lalit shared a social media post to announce retirement

The forward shared a social media post to announce his retirement from international hockey. "This journey began in a small village, with limited resources but limitless dreams," Lalit made the announcement through a social media post after India's final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium on Sunday.

"From facing a sting operation to standing on the Olympic podium — not once, but twice -- it's been a path full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable pride," Lalit posted.

"Becoming an Olympian from my city after 26 years is something I’ll always carry with honour and gratitude," he added.

Gifted with sheer talent and making the most out of it, Lalit won 183 caps for India at the senior level and scored 67 goals overall.

He has been a trusted name in the forward line. Lalit last played for India against Australia on June 15.

Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President reacts to Lalit's retirement

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey reflected on Lalit's retirement, highlighting his contributions to the team. "Lalit has been one of the most graceful and dedicated forwards of his generation. Whether it was a crucial Olympic match or a league game, he always wore the Indian jersey with pride and played with heart," Tirkey said.

"His journey from the narrow lanes of Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium twice is nothing short of inspirational. We thank him for his selfless service to Indian hockey and wish him the very best for the next phase of his life."

Lalit was also part of India's Asia Cup and Asian Champions Trophy wins

Alongside his contributions at the Olympics, Lalit also played a vital role in helping India win the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy and the 2017 Asia Cup, where he netted four goals.

Lalit has also won a bronze at the 2017 Hockey World League Final 2017, silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, and gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

Rewarding him for his contributions to the sport, Lalit was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.