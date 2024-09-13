India vs Pakistan hockey live streaming: When and where to watch Asian Champions Trophy derby live in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India and Pakistan hockey players in Chennai on August 9, 2023

India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in their last Asian Champions Trophy 2024 group-stage fixture on Saturday, September 14. Both bitter rivals look to overdo each other after an unbeaten campaign in the eighth edition of a six-team tournament in China.

The defending champions India thrashed Pakistan by 10-2 when both teams last faced each other in the Asian Games fixture last year. India remain clear favourites despite their poor head-to-head record against Pakistan, having not lost against their neighbours since 2017.

Harmanpreet Singh-led India won all of their four group-stage games with dominant performances while Pakistan registered three wins and one draw to improve their poor run of form in the last couple of years.

When is the India vs Pakistan hockey match starting?

The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played on Saturday, September 14.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan hockey match begin?

The India vs Pakistan hockey match will begin at 01:15 PM IST, 03:45 PM Local Time (Hulunbuir).

India vs Pakistan hockey match venue

The India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir (China).

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan hockey match live on TV?

The live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will occur on Sony Sports TEN 1 SD, Sony Sports TEN 1 HD, Sony Sports TEN 3 SD and Sony Sports TEN 3 HD TV channels.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan hockey match online in India?

Indian hockey fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan clash on the SonyLiv application and website.

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy squads:

India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

Pakistan: Butt Ammad (C), Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb.