IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch India vs New Zealand Paris Olympics men's hockey match online?

The Indian men's hockey team is geared up to set the stage on fire as they meet New Zealand in their opening encounter of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27. The eight-time gold medal winners will be favourite to win the contest as they have a favourable head-to-head record against the Black Sticks.

Both teams are a part of Group B and share it with Australia, defending champions Belgium, Argentina and Ireland.

India have had a topsy-turvy journey leading to the Paris Olympics. India hosted the 2023 Hockey World Cup but fell way below expectations and finished in the ninth spot.

However, the Men in Blue scripted a roaring comeback as they claimed the fourth spot in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season. Harmanpreet Singh and his men didn't stop there and went several notches further at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India defeated Japan 5-1 in the final with Harmanpreet scoring twice and clinched the gold medal.

India vs New Zealand Paris Olympics hockey match telecast and live streaming details

When will India face New Zealand in the men's hockey match at the Paris Olympics?

India will take on New Zealand in the men's hockey match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27. The game will start at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand men's hockey match at the Paris Olympics on TV?

The India vs New Zealand men's hockey match will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand men's hockey match at the Paris Olympics online?

The India vs New Zealand men's hockey match at the Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

India squad for Paris Olympics

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

New Zealand squad for Paris Olympics

Nic Woods (Captain), Dom Dixon, Charlie Morrison, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Simon Yorston, Sean Findlay, Isaac Houlbrooke, Joe Morrison, Hayden Phillips, Scott Boyde, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Jake Smith, Hugo Inglis, Dane Lett