Hockey India retires PR Sreejesh's jersey No 16 for senior team; legend named junior coach

Hockey India has retired legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's jersey number 16. Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, confirmed that Sreejesh's 16 number jersey will remain his throughout his lifetime with the number retired for the senior team on Wednesday, August 14 at the feliciation ceremony of the 36-year-old in New Delhi. Singh also announced that Sreejesh will be the coach of the junior hockey team.

"Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team," said Singh at the ceremony where Sreejesh's teammates had come dressed in red wearing Number 16 while India's double-bronze medallist Manu Bhaker was also present at the event.

"Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom someone like him in the junior team who will wear the No.16 jersey)," Singh added. Sreejesh, a legend of Indian hockey, had 336 appearances for the Indian national team and ended his career as a two-time Olympic medallist.

"An era of excellence ends as Hockey India retires the iconic No. 16 jersey of PR Sreejesh. From impossible saves to inspiring generations, Sreejesh’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of Indian hockey," Hockey India wrote on Twitter (now X).

Sreejesh regretted that his team had a chance of winning a gold medal this time while mentioning that the Tokyo Olympics bronze would always remain special since it was the first one.

A Padma Shri and a Khel Ratna awardee, Sreejesh has had a glittering 18-year international career in front of the goalpost and as an inspirational figure in the dressing room and off the field. While the two Olympic medals will be the highlight, Sreejesh has been part of the four-time Asian Champions Trophy winning team, two-time gold medallists at the Asian Games, two-time Commonwealth Games Silver medallists and Silver medallists twice in the Champions Trophy.

Sreejesh said that he will spend some time with his family now before getting into coaching the junior team.