Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Hockey India announces cash prizes for men's team after bronze medal finish at Paris Olympics

"On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the entire team and support staff for their exceptional performance and dedication. The cash prizes are a token of our appreciation for their relentless pursuit of excellence," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 0:37 IST
Hockey India prize money
Image Source : REUTERS India men's hockey team players at Paris Olympics 2024

Hockey India announced cash prizes for the men's team and support staff after they clinched a bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Each player of the Indian men's hockey team will receive INR 15 lakh and the support star will be rewarded with a cash prize of INR 7.5 lakh each.

India registered consecutive Olympic medal achievement after a long gap of 52 years after they beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two penalty goals after India conceded an early goal in the first quarter.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey praises India's performance at the 33rd Summer Games and said it's an extraordinary achievement to win back-to-back Olympic medals. He added that the cash prizes are just a token of appreciation for the player's efforts in Paris and thanked Sreejesh for his contribution to the sport. 

"This victory is a testament to the hard work, determination, and resilience of our players and support staff," Dr Dilip Tirkey said. "Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the resurgence of Indian hockey on the world stage. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the entire team and support staff for their exceptional performance and dedication. The cash prizes are a token of our appreciation for their relentless pursuit of excellence. I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to PR Sreejesh for his stellar career and invaluable contributions to Indian hockey. His legacy will inspire future generations."

More to follow...

