Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs China match live on TV and streaming? The 12th Men's Hockey Asia Cup kicked off in Bihar's Rajgir on Friday, August 29, as all eight teams will be in action on the opening day. India will begin their campaign against China, which has yet to win the tournament.

Bihar:

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 took flight at the newly-built Rajgir International Stadium in Bihar on Friday, August 29. Malaysia took on Bangladesh in the opening game, Korea locked horns against Chinese Taipei, while Japan were up against Kazakhstan and India will face China as all eight teams will play on the opening day itself. India, being the highest-ranked Asian country (seventh) will be the favourites to win the tournament, however, the Men in Blue haven't been in the best of forms coming into the continental event.

India had a disappointing FIH Hockey Pro League European Leg, but coach Craig Fulton reckoned that the team had a good week in Perth preparing for the Asian tournament and would be keen to confirm the qualification for the Hockey World Cup next year by winning the tournament.

"Our preparation has been thorough. The camp in Perth gave us the right intensity, with tough training sessions and competitive matches that sharpened both our physical and tactical readiness. The group is training and playing with real purpose and we feel ready for the challenge ahead," Fulton added. India are drawn in Pool A alongside China, Japan and Kazakhstan while Bangladesh, Malaysia, Korea and Chinese Taipei are in Group B.

When and where to watch IND vs CHN, Hockey Asia Cup match live on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will have a 3 PM IST start at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Friday, August 29. The 2025 edition of the Hockey Asia Cup will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 HD channel on TV, and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

India Hockey squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi