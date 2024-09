Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian men's hockey team.

India spectacularly kickstarted their title defence as they hammered hosts China in the Asian Men's Champions Trophy 3-0 on Sunday, September 8. Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek struck the three goals for India and dominated China in their campaign opener at the Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir (China).

Sukhjeet scored the first goal of the match in the 14th minute to unsettle the Chinese defence.

