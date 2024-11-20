CM Nitish Kumar announces cash rewards to players and staff after India's Asian Champions Trophy success

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India defeated China 1-0 to clinch the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 title in Rajgir on November 20, 2024

The Bihar government announced cash prizes to Indian hockey players and staff after their success in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday. India beat China 1-0 in the final in Bihar's Rajgir to clinch their record-equalling 3rd title.

Deepika scored the only goal of the game from the penalty corner in the third quarter and it proved the difference at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium. After the game, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 10 lakh cash prize for each player of the winning Indian team and Rs 5 lakh for each staff member.

"Many congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy held in Rajgir," Nitish Kumar wrote in his X post. "The state government will reward all the members of the winning team and the team's head coach Mr. Harendra Singh with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each. The rest of the support staff of the team will also be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each. Best wishes to the Indian women's team for the future."

Nitish Kumar also congratulated the Indian team for their dominant performances in the eighth edition of the tournament which was held in Bihar for the first time.

"Congratulations and best wishes to India on its victory in the Asian Women's Hockey Championship Trophy held at the State Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University-cum-State Sports Complex, Rajgir," Nitish Kumar added. "In the Asian Women's Hockey Championship Trophy held for the first time in Bihar, India has created history by defeating China 1-0 in the final match, which is a matter of pride for the entire country. This victory reflects the hard work, energy and patience of the Indian team as well as determination. Best wishes to the Indian women's hockey team for the future as well."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also joined Nitish in praising and congratulating the Indian team for their success against China. India remained unbeaten in the tournament with five group-stage wins and defeated Japan in the semi-final to reach the summit clash in the back-to-back editions.

"Salutations to the mother power! Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for bringing glory to the country on the global horizon by defeating China in the final of the Women's Asian Championship Trophy," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his X post. "You are the pride of all 140 crore Indians. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future!"

Deepika emerged as the best player in the tournament with 11 goals in just 7 games, including a winner in the final. India equalled South Korea's record for most Asian Champions Trophy titles with their third silverware.