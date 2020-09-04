Friday, September 04, 2020
     
Valtteri Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Lewis Hamilton 2nd

The Finnish driver’s best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon.

Monza Published on: September 04, 2020 17:44 IST
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

It was the fourth consecutive time that Bottas has been quickest in the first practice session but he has only won one race. Hamilton has won five of the seven races and is 47 points ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen and 50 ahead of Bottas.

Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest drivers at its home track.

There is a second practice later Friday.

