F1 2022: New points system approved for shortened races after Spa fiasco

The F1 Commission on Monday has voted in favour of changes to the Sporting Regulations regarding how points are awarded should a Grand Prix not complete its intended race distance.

Talks on the subject have been taking place since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was shortened due to bad weather.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race, which ran to two laps behind the Safety Car as heavy rain made green-flag racing impossible. Verstappen and the rest of the top 10 were awarded half points.

On Monday, after a meeting in London, the F1 Commission approved proposed updates to the Sporting Regulations regarding how points will be distributed when the race distance is not completed.

No points will be awarded unless a minimum of two laps have been completed by the leader without a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car intervention.

Should the leader have completed more than two laps but less than 25 per cent of the scheduled race distance, the top-five finishers will be awarded points as follows: 1st - 6 points, 2nd - 4 points, 3rd - 3 points, 4th - 2 points, and 5th - 1 point.

If the leader has completed 25 per cent but less than 50 per cent of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded to the top-nine as follows: 1st - 13 points, 2nd - 10 points, 3rd - 8 points, 4th - 6 points, 5th - 5 points, 6th - 4 points, 7th - 3 points, 8th - 2 points, and 9th - 1 point.

Should the leader complete 50 per cent but less than 75 per cent of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded to the top-10 as follows: 1st - 19 points, 2nd - 14 points, 3rd - 12 points, 4th - 9 points, 5th - 8 points, 6th - 6 points, 7th - 5 points, 8th - 3 points, 9th - 2 points, and 10th - 1 point

Any percentage of race distance completed above that threshold will see full points awarded to the top 10. As is always the case, all regulatory changes are subject to approval by the World Motor Sport Council.

(Reported by ANI)