Abu Dhabi GP 2021: Mazepin tests COVID-19 positive; out of season finale race

Haas will run just one car Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Mick Schumacher as reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was not eligible to replace Mazepin.

Abu Dhabi Updated on: December 12, 2021 17:07 IST
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin
File photo of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin.

Highlights

  • Mazepin tested positive on-site at Yas Marina Circuit
  • A second test for the Russian also returned positive
  • The Haas team said Mazepin is asymptomatic but will self-isolate and follow the isolation norms

Nikita Mazepin will miss the season-ending Formula One race after testing positive for COVID-19. Haas will run just one car Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Mick Schumacher. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was not eligible to replace Mazepin because Fittipaldi did not drive in at least one session this weekend.

Mazepin tested positive on-site at Yas Marina Circuit. A second test for the Russian also returned positive.

The Haas team said Mazepin is asymptomatic but will self-isolate and follow “relevant public health authorities.”

“Nikita is physically well," Haas said. "Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

Mazepin is in his first F1 season and the Russian had a career-best finish of 14th in Hungary. He was scheduled to start 20th on Sunday.

