Sunday, September 08, 2019
     
Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc ends Ferrari's 9 year wait for win at Monza

AP AP
Monza Published on: September 08, 2019 20:15 IST
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Italian Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas finishing second.

Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari's nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit as he held off the Mercedes duo to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, securing his second successive Formula One victory in the process.

The 21-year-old Leclerc, who started from pole position, was roared on by the passionate Ferrari tifosi as he crossed the line 0.8 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 35.1 ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari's last win at Monza came in 2010 through Fernando Alonso.

Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel had a miserable race as he was given a 10-second stop/go penalty early on for returning to the track unsafely after spinning off at the Ascari chicane and almost causing an accident with Lance Stroll.

The four-time world champion finished 13th.

