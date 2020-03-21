Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he's self-isolating

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he's self-isolating

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus.

In a message on social media, Hamilton says he's shown zero symptoms but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off.

Hamilton said that I did speak to my doctor and double-checked if I needed to take a test but, the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do.

"Hey guys. I hope you're all staying positive, and keeping busy and healthy. There's been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus.

I wanted to let you know that I'm doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it's now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is ok," wrote Hamilton

"I did speak to my doctor and double checked it I needed to take a test but the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all. So what I've done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive. Social distance yourself as best you can self isolate f you need to and regularly wash your bands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Thank you for all the messages 1 sending you positivity and love from afar Keep safe. TeamLH," he added.