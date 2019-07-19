Friday, July 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Formula 1 News
  5. Australian GP: Melbourne's Formula 1 contract extended till 2025

Australian GP: Melbourne's Formula 1 contract extended till 2025

Melbourne will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix until at least 2025, officials on Friday revealed, announcing a two-year extension for racing at the city's iconic Albert Park circuit.

IANS IANS
Sydney Published on: July 19, 2019 12:03 IST
Australian GP, Melbourne's Formula 1 contract extended till

Australian GP, Melbourne's Formula 1 contract extended till 2025

Melbourne will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix until at least 2025, officials on Friday revealed, announcing a two-year extension for racing at the city's iconic Albert Park circuit.

Following the success of local driver Daniel Ricciardo, the sport has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in Australia, helping to ease concerns regarding the event's significant price tag.

Albert Park has held the Grand Prix season-opener since 1996, with the exception of 2006 and 2010, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The decision to extend the current relationship for a further two years stems from the fact this event has proved to be a resounding success...proving immensely popular with fans and those who work in Formula 1," Formula 1 chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said.

Melbourne will once again kick off the racing season in 2020 with race day confirmed for Sunday, March 15. 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryZimbabwe Cricket suspended with immediate effect over government interference Next StoryMartin Guptill reveals the moment when he realised that New Zealand might not win the World Cup  