Why is Wayne Rooney vs Neymar debate trending on social media? Check what sparked the debate

New Delhi:

The debate on who is better – such discussions are way too common in the world of sports, with fans arguing over the skills of Lionel Messi and the flair of Cristiano Ronaldo for several years. A new debate has sparked social media on fire. The argument over who is better between former England forward Wayne Rooney and Brazilian star Neymar has taken social media by storm.

With there being no correlation between the careers of Rooney and Neymar, many fans have been wondering where the debate originated from. It is worth noting that while talking on The Overlap podcast, Wayne Rooney refused to put Neymar in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney also revealed that he never considered Neymar a ‘top top player', which sparked the debate among the fans on who is better between Wayne Rooney and Neymar.

Over the years, Neymar has widely been revered as the third-best player of the previous generation, behind Messi and Ronaldo. From his flair to goalscoring and passing prowess, Neymar, in his prime, had it all.

However, in a career plagued with injuries and controversy, Neymar was never able to fulfill his potential, where he could have become the best player in the world, even surpassing Ronaldo and Messi in their prime.

How do Neymar and Rooney’s number stack against each other?

When it comes down to the statistics, Neymar has far surpassed Wayne Rooney. It is interesting to note that Neymar has played 750+ matches in his career so far, where he has scored 400+ goals and over 250+ assists for club and country.

On the other hand, Wayne Rooney played over 800 games in his career, where he scored 350+ goals and gave 170+ assists for club and country. Undoubtedly, a legend of the sport, but Neymar has surpassed Rooney when it comes down to the numbers.

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