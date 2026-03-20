Sanju Samson captured chatting with MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 season | Watch

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season all set to kick off on March 28, many would look forward to the campaign of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The side will have the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, and many more stars in their squad.

Ahead of the season, many eyes will be set upon new signing Sanju Samson. The star batter was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals as veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was traded to RR.

After many years of service to Rajasthan Royals, Samson will be representing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 and will look to win his first IPL title. Ahead of the new season, CSK took to social media and shared a clip in which Sanju Samson can be seen talking to former CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

The clip seems to be of training, and it is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign by taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, and Samson will begin his IPL 2026 campaign by taking on his previous side.

Samson’s numbers in the IPL

Speaking of Sanju Samson, the star India batter had been a stalwart for Rajasthan Royals for many years, and after propelling India to their third T20 World Cup recently, Samson will hope for some more brilliant performances for CSK in the IPL as well.

As for Samson’s performances in the IPL, the star batter has played a total of 177 matches in the tournament so far. In the 177 games, Samson has scored 4,704 runs and maintains an average of 30.94 runs. With three centuries and 26 half-centuries to his name, there is no doubt that Samson’s addition will boost CSK’s batting attack further.

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