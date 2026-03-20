Delhi Capitals dealt major blow, star pacer Mitchell Starc set to miss start of IPL 2026; Check details

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is all set to kick off on March 28; ahead of the start of the season, the various franchises have already dealt with many injuries. The likes of Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Jack Edwards, and many more have been ruled out with injuries.

Ahead of the new season, Delhi Capitals have been hit with a major blow as ace pacer Mitchell Starc will be missing the early stages of the IPL 2026. It has not been made clear exactly how many matches Starc will miss, but it could be a few games in the early stages.

It is worth noting that Starc was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore before the IPL 2025 season, and he has joined Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins on the list of Australian players who will not feature in the initial matches of the IPL 2026.

As per Cricket.com.au, CA (Cricket Australia) is taking a cautious approach when it comes to Starc and their other multi-format bowlers due to the upcoming major assignments for the national teams. As for Delhi Capitals, in Starc’s absence, the side will depend on the likes of Lungi Ngidi, T. Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kyle Jamieson, and Dushmantha Chameera in their ranks.

What did the report mention about Starc’s absence from the IPL?

According to the report, the national team are all set to play many Test matches within the next year and have tours against South Africa, India, and England. The side will then defend their ODI World Cup title in South Africa in 2027.

“Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach with their star multi-format bowlers given what lies ahead: from August, the Test side will play up to 21 matches in a 12-month period, including legacy-defining tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in Southern Africa in late 2027. The trio’s availability will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks," the report stated.

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