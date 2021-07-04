Watch: Lionel Messi scores beautiful free kick goal as Argentina reach Copa America semis

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COPA AMERICA Argentina's Lionel Messi scores the free-kick against Ecuador in Copa America quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

Lionel Messi brilliant run of form continued at the Copa America 2021 on Sunday morning as the Argentina superstar led his team to 3-0 win over Ecuador in Gioania on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old skipper crafted a beautiful free-kick in the closing minutes to ensure Argentina win 3-0 after assisting both Lautaro Martinez and Rodrigo de Paul goals on the night. (Scroll below to watch the free kick)

The free-kick resulted after Angel Di Maria won a free kick right outside the penalty box. Referee earlier ruled the foul a penalty but VAR suggested otherwise; resulting in second yellow and subsequently a red for Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie.

The goal was an intelligent one taken by free-kick specialist as instead of going over the wall, Messi went for the far post after he saw goalkeeper Henan Galindez of his line and inclined to his right; giving the Ecuador shot-stopper no chance to react.

With the two assists and a goal, Messi has now direct contribution in eight of the eleven goals Argentina has scored this Copa America; with four goals and assists a piece.

Argentina will now face Colombia on Tuesday in the semi-finals, who defeated Urugauy on penalties after the match ended a stalemate following regular 90 minutes and extra 30 minutes of play.