'Touch of genius': Cristiano Ronaldo stuns Atlanta defenders with backheel pass inside box

The Juventus footballer treated his fans with a touch of genius in the second half when he set up Chiesa inside the box with a first-touch backheel pass as Juve lift Italian Cup with 2-1 win.

New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2021 9:21 IST
Image Source : AP

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (in white) backheels the ball against Atalanta during Italian Cup final on Wednesday night. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Juventus remains uncertain and on Wednesday night the Portuguese star forward ensured that he doesn't go out without a bang as he bagged his fifth title with the Old Lady of Turin in Coppa Italia.

While Ronaldo had no decisive role to play in the game that was won by Juve 2-1, thanks to the goals by Dejan Kulusevski (41') and Federico Chiesa (73'), the superstar footballer did treat his fans with a touch of genius in the second half when he set up Chiesa inside the box with a first touch backheel kick.

Moving away from the goal, Ronaldo was quick to setup Chiesa free in front of the goal alone with the goalkeeper with the game approaching an hour time, the young Italian winger did manage to beat the keeper with a curling effort but his shot could only find the far post and ricocheted out of the box to deny Juve the winner.

However, Chiesa redeemed himself 13 minutes later with the winner.

It was a record-extending 14th Italian Cup title for Juventus, and a first for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the Bianconeri lost the final last year.

