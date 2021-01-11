Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey score late to guide Juventus to win vs Sassuolo in Serie A

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday night.

Understrength Juventus needed late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo to overcome visiting Sassuolo in Turin.

A cross from Gianluca Frabotta floated by several defenders before Ramsey redirected it in from close range eight minutes from time. Then Ronaldo sealed it by running onto a long ball from Danilo, sprinting past the defense and driving in a precise strike.

Danilo had given Juventus the lead by launching a long shot with one touch into the far corner shortly after the break. Gregoire Defrel equalized for Sassuolo seven minutes later by darting between two defenders and shooting past Leonardo Bonucci.

Sassuolo were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Pedro Obiang was shown a direct red card for a hard foul on Federico Chiesa.

That came after Juventus had already lost Weston McKennie and Paulo Dybala to injury.

Juventus were missing Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado — who each had tested positive for the coronavirus.

