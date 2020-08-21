They way Real Sociedad play is 'perfect for me': David Silva

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Silva has joined Real Sociedad on a three-year deal after making over 400 appearances for Manchester City.

David Silva returns to Spain next season after making over 300 appearances for Manchester City in England with Basque side Real Sociedad. Silva has said that the club's location in San Sebastian was as important as their playing style.

"The truth is that I had several offers to play for different teams, but I decided to come to Real Sociedad because it is a club that is doing great things. They have a style that I think is really good for me, for the way I play. I know the city, San Sebastian, it's really beautiful and calm and my family decided as well," Silva told Times of India.

"Last season I watched a lot of games of LaLiga. I think they played really well, and the people I talked to gave me good references about the team and also about the coach (Imanol Alguacil). I think we can do important things and we can play great football. There's an amazing locker room and the way they play it's perfect for me," Silva added.

Silva started his career at Valencia, coming through the ranks at the club before going onto make nearly 120 competitive appearances for them between 2004 and 2010. He was part of the Valencia side that won the Copa del Rey in 2008.

"For me this (Real Sociedad) is an exciting challenge. I can't wait to start. When you sign for a new team you always want to start as soon as possible, but it's also time to rest during vacation. It's good for your head, to come ready for the competition. It's a motivating challenge for me and my family.

"It's a good moment to come here. I hope we can make great football all together and win titles," said Silva.

