Sergio Busquets announces retirement from football after end of MLS season Legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets recently took to social media and announced that he will be retiring from professional football after the end of the ongoing MLS (Major League Soccer) season.

One of the greatest defending midfielders of all time, Spain’s Sergio Busquets, recently came forward and announced his retirement from professional football after the end of the ongoing MLS (Major League Soccer) season. Currently representing Inter Miami, Busquets took to Instagram to announce his retirement with a special video.

One of the most decorated footballers of all time, Busquets was one of the most important parts of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona in their prime. Playing alongside the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, and many more legends, the defensive midfielder was the backbone of the world-beating Barcelona side.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story," Busquets captioned the post.

Busquets opened up on his retirement

Announcing his retirement, Sergio Busquets opened up on what an incredible journey it has been for him and expressed gratitude towards his fans for all the support that they have given him over the many years of his professional career.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Busquets posted on social media. “I feel that the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It’s been nearly 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of. These will be my final months on the pitch. I retire happy, fulfilled, and, above all, grateful. Thank you all so much - see you soon."

It is worth noting that there are just five games left in the regular MLS season, and Inter Miami has secured a playoff spot and is aiming for a direct spot in the playoffs. They have two matches in hand and sit just five points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union.

