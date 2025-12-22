Ruben Amorim provides injury update on Bruno Fernandes after loss against Aston Villa Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim recently came forward and provided an update on Portuguese star midfielder Bruno Fernandes after he injured himself in the side's recent loss against Aston Villa.

Manchester United continued their subpar form in the Premier League as they lost 2-1 away to Aston Villa on December 21. The two sides locked horns at Villa Park, and United was once again unable to snatch a win in the clash. However, despite the loss, the injury to skipper Bruno Fernandes has come as another worrying moment for the club.

During the first half, Bruno was seen grabbing his hamstring and was replaced by defender Lisandro Martinez after half-time. Speaking on the same, United manager Ruben Amorim took centre stage and provided the injury update on his player.

“I think it's soft tissue. So, it's going to take a while. We'll see. It is really strange. During this year, especially at this time, we have so many problems, but we have to cope with that,” Amorim told Sky Sports.

“I don't know, I think he is going to lose some games, but I don't know for sure. I don't want to talk about the matter, it is a guy who is always fit and he has shown he can always recover,” he added.

Amorim branded United as the better team despite loss against Villa

Furthermore, Amorim talked about how his side was the better team despite losing the game against Villa. He branded luck as the deciding factor that handed their opponents the win.

“I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno, but during the game even without him we were the better team. We blocked the transitions quite well and they did really well. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result,” Amorim said.

