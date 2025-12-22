Mitchell Starc questions ICC over DRS controversy after Adelaide Test, says 'it's frustrating for everyone' Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc took centre stage and raised questions to the ICC (International Cricket Council) over the controversial DRS calls that were taken in the third Ashes 2025-26 Test.

Adelaide:

With the conclusion of the Adelaide Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, there have been several talking points from the game. From the injury to Nathan Lyon to Australia retaining the Ashes, one of the biggest points of discussion has been the DRS calls taken in the clash.

Both Australia and England expressed their frustration over some controversial DRS calls taken in the Adelaide Test. England had a review reinstated by match referee Jeff Crowe after the supplier of the Snicko admitted a fault by an operator during the game.

Furthermore, tensions boiled over when Australia had a similar incident with the Snickometer. Opening about the same, veteran pacer Mitchell Starc came forward and questioned the ICC over why they do not use the same operator across all formats.

"I'm sure it's frustrating for everyone, viewers, officials, broadcasters no doubt. One thing I will say ... I'm only going to speak for myself here, the officials use it, right? So why doesn't the ICC pay for it? And why is it not just one [provider] across the board? Why don't we use the same technology in all different series that's going to perhaps create less confusion, less frustration? So that's where I'll leave that,” Starc was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pat Cummins gave his take on the same

Furthermore, Australia skipper Pat Cummins came forward and gave a diplomatic answer over the DRS controversy. "The one here seems a little bit different to sometimes what you get overseas. There's always a few murmurs. You're hoping that it matches up if you're the bowling team. Sometimes you kind of just making sure that it's all okay if you're batting, even though you feel like you haven't hit it. It sometimes doesn't feel super consistent, but you just crack on whatever the umpire says,” Cummins said.

