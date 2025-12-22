Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep picked in Punjab's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy, no captain named The extent of availability of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is not confirmed, as the three players have to be ready for national duties with India facing New Zealand in ODIs and T20Is next month.

New Delhi:

Punjab have named their squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 with the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh picked in the team.

The three international mainstays join a squad that features power hitters like Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Sanvir Singh. Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat are the lead fast bowlers in the team.

Extent of availability of Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep not clear

Meanwhile, the extent of availability of Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep is not clear as they have to be ready for national duties also. While Gill has not been picked in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad or in the squad for the New Zealand T20I series, he will be leading the Indian team in the ODI series against the Kiwis.

Abhishek and Arshdeep have been named in the T20I squads for both assignments but are unlikely to be picked for the ODIs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy to begin on December 24

The 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy will begin on December 24. Punjab, the quarterfinalists of the last season, have been placed in Group C with Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa and Mumbai. They will open their campaign against Maharashtra.

The league stage ends on January 8, while the knockouts will be played from January 12 to 18. The ODI series between India and New Zealand will begin from January 11, while the T20I series will kick off on January 21. Due to these proximities and overlaps, the extent of the availability of the three players is not certain. Meanwhile, Punjab have not officially named a captain for the tournament.

Punjab's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy:

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa