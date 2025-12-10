Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash on TV and stream online in India? Real Madrid will host Manchester City in a high-profile clash on December 10 (December 11, IST) at the Santiago Bernabeu. The stakes are high as Xabi Alonso's job is reportedly on the line, while City's inconsistency will be tested in the UCL clash. Check where to watch the UCL match.

Madrid (Spain):

The familiar foes, Real Madrid and Manchester City, will once again meet in the UEFA Champions League clash on December 11 at the Santiago Bernabeu. All their recent ties have been on epic proportions and Wednesday’s clash is going to be any different, given the stakes.

For Los Blancos, the game holds their season. Head coach Xabi Alonso is under major pressure after suffering a 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga and another defeat could very well lead to him being sacked from the role. Madrid is reportedly in touch with Zinedine Zidane and Arbeloa for the role in case things don’t go well for Xabi.

In the Champions League, the scenario is pretty different. They have won four out of five matches and are sixth on the table, six places ahead of Man City. However, the problem seems different this time around as six of Madrid’s defenders are currently out injured and so is Eduardo Camavinga. Star forward Kylian Mbappe has been named in the matchday squad, but he too is struggling with injury and may not feature in the playing XI.

The Pep Guardiola side, on the other hand, hasn’t been great either. They have been ghost of their past. On top of that, Erling Haaland has suffered from inconsistency and their defence has bothered them throughout the last season and significantly so far this season. Meanwhile, playing in Bernabeu will never be an easy task, but Guardiola is a special manager and it won’t be surprising if he thumps an injury-laden Madrid at home.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City match?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be played on Thursday, December 11.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City football match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City football match online on SonyLiv.