Real Madrid vs Juventus Live: Where to watch UEFA Champions League on TV and stream online? Real Madrid and Juventus face off at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in seven years. In strong form, Madrid aim to continue their momentum, while winless-in-six Juventus look to revive their season in this high-stakes Champions League clash.

Madrid (Spain):

For the first time in seven years, two of Europe’s most storied clubs will renew their rivalry under the lights of the Santiago Bernabeu, as Real Madrid host Juventus in a high-stakes Champions League encounter. While the history between the sides runs deep, with memorable meetings stretching all the way back to 1962, this latest showdown promises fresh intrigue, with new managers, new squads, and vastly different form books.

The last time these two teams met on Europe’s grandest stage was the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, where Real Madrid claimed a dominant 4–1 win to cement their place in history as the first club to defend the Champions League title in its modern format. That night belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. But the landscape has shifted dramatically since then.

Fast forward to 2025, and it's Xabi Alonso now steering the ship at Real Madrid. Since their narrow 1–0 win over Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 this past summer, Los Blancos have hit their stride. With 10 wins in their last 12 outings, Madrid are in imperious form, blending youthful energy with established experience across the pitch.

Juventus, by contrast, arrive in Madrid with their backs against the wall. The Italian giants have gone six games without a win, and pressure is mounting as their season threatens to unravel. Still, with their pedigree in European competition and a squad full of capable names, Juventus can't be written off, even if confidence is low.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Juventus match?

Real Madrid vs Juventus will be played on Wednesday, October 22.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Juventus match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Juventus match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Juventus will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus football match online on SonyLiv.