Pep Guardiola sets Premier League record with Manchester City's win over Brentford, surpasses Alex Ferguson Pep Guardiola becomes the fastest manager to register 250 wins in the Premier League. He surpassed Alex Ferguson, having reached the milestone in just 349 matches. The Spaniard achieved the feat after Manchester City's win over Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester City defeated Brentford on Sunday, October 5, to register their fourth win in the ongoing Premier League season. Erling Haaland’s goal in the ninth minute secured them three points as City are currently placed fifth on the league table. It hasn’t been an easy start for the Manchester club, but they slowly picked up momentum, all thanks to Haaland’s goal-scoring spree, and will hope to continue in the same manner to challenge for the title.

City's recent victory also saw head coach Pep Guardiola set a new Premier League record. The Spaniard has become the fastest manager to reach 250 wins in the competition, achieving the milestone in just 349 matches. He surpasses legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who took 404 games to hit the same mark. Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is third on the list, having reached 250 wins in 424 matches.

Reflecting on the honour, Guardiola noted that it is a pleasure for him to be part of the elite list and added that he will invite Ferguson and Wenger to dinner to celebrate.

“It's an honour to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. I will invite them to a good dinner. It's a pleasure to be part of that in Premier League history, really pleased. Now let's go for 250 more,” said Guardiola, who is in his 10th campaign with City.

Haaland tops Premier League goal-scoring chart

City’s success heavily depends on Haaland’s form. The Norwegian had a slow start to the campaign, which resulted in the team’s performance. However, the youngster soon found form and has stolen the show in the last three gameweeks, having scored one past Brentford, two against Burnley and one against Arsenal.

He has already scored eight goals in the Premier League 2025-26 season, which is the most by any player. Haaland also has 10 goal involvements, which is the most by a PL player this season. In the golden boot race, he is tied with Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, having 9 each, and they are only behind Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, who has 11 goals to his name in six matches.