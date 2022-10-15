Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested for violating bail terms; player continues to miss out on PL

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been dealt another huge blow after he was taken into custody by the Greater Manchester Police for violating certain conditions in the bail. The United star who is suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities was given bale in an assault case involving his girlfriend.

According to the BBC, the latest arrest was made at his home in Bowdon in Greater Manchester.

In a statement, a representative for Greater Manchester Police said they were "aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday".

They added that "enquiries are ongoing at this time".

Within hours of the online allegations in January, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with his club until further notice.

Nike ended its sponsorship deal with him and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

The original arrest was made after the victim posted video and audio recordings of Greenwood apparently threatening to kill her unless she let him perform a sexual act.

She also posted photographs of injuries which she said were inflicted by the United player. The social media posts were later deleted.

Greenwood is still employed by United and still receives his £75,000 a week wages despite not kicking a ball since the new year.

Manchester United on the flip side have not released any statement and have continued to remain silent on the situation. United paid a big prize for Greenwood’s miss in the second half of last season after they finished sixth and missed out on the Champions League football. While the big names continue to come to Old Trafford, United still had a big void to fill after they failed to replace Greenwood.

Currently, the Red Devils sit sixth in the PL table and are involved in the Europa League. With the FIFA World Cup taking place in November, manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to end on high before the big tournament. United will be next in action on Sunday as they take on Newcastle at Old Trafford.

