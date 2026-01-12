Manchester United crash out of FA Cup early after shocking loss to Brighton English football club Manchester United has been eliminated from the FA Cup after facing a defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the marquee tournament. United faced a 1-2 loss as they were eliminated.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United’s FA Cup campaign ended with disappointment after the side faced a loss against Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the tournament. The two sides locked horns at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 12.

Playing under interim manager Darren Fletcher, United lost the lead early, conceding their first goal in the 12th minute to Brajan Gruda. Furthermore, Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton’s lead by scoring in the 64th minute.

Benjamin Sesko did pull a goal back for United in the 85th minute, but it was not enough, as United lost the game 1-2 and were eliminated from the FA Cup. With the sacking of Ruben Amorim, United have been in deep, deep trouble and are struggling to get results.

Darren Fletcher reflects on the loss

After the loss, interim manager Darren Fletcher came forward and talked about his side’s exit from the FA Cup. The former player pointed out how United’s tempo in passing was off throughout the game and reflected on how important it is for the side to stay confident.

“It was mixed really, we ​started okay but the goal knocked the stuffing out of us. Our passing was quite slow so I challenged them at halftime. It was similar to the game in the week, we needed to move the ball with more tempo,” Fletcher was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“When we got back to 2-1, I thought ​here we go, the crowd was ⁠up, the energy was up, but ultimately we couldn’t get the equaliser. I think you can see the players are fragile and need to build themselves up. It’s up to them to respond. Confidence is the most powerful thing in football, but when you don’t have it you ‍have to dig deep, battle, grind and work and work to win games, then the confidence comes back,” he added.

