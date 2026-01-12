Ajinkya Rahane weighs in on India's performance after comfortable win against New Zealand in Vadodara Ajinkya Rahane recently came forward and talked about star batter Shreyas Iyer's performance in the first ODI against New Zealand. He also gave his take on Harshit Rana's role with the bat after India's win.

Vadodara:

Team India kicked off their ODI series against New Zealand with a brilliant victory. The two sides took on each other at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, and the clash saw the Men in Blue chasing a target of 301 runs. The hosts put in a brilliant performance, chasing down the target in 49 overs, winning the game by four wickets.

There were several performances that stood out for India, with the likes of Virat Kohli scoring 93, Gill completing his half-century, and Shreyas Iyer amassing 49 runs to help India chase down the target as well.

Speaking of the side’s performance, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane came forward and pointed out the brilliance in Shreyas Iyer’s performance.

"He'll (Iyer) be upset with himself (timing of dismissal). But the way he batted today, especially rotating the strike and hitting big against spinners and pacers, was amazing. He's the right guy to bat at No. 4. He can play any kind of role. If the team wants a different strike rate, he can do that. And if the Indian team is down two to three wickets early, Shreyas can actually build the innings and take it really deep,” Ajinkya Rahane told Cricbuzz.

Rahane talked about Harshit Rana’s role with the bat

Furthermore, Rahane pointed out how team India sent out Harshit Rana to bat at eight so that he could finish the game as early as possible by hitting the big shots in the latter stages of the run chase.

"They were concerned about Washington's injury. My guess is they sent Harshit Rana just to attack and try to finish the game as early as possible because of Washington Sundar's situation," said Rahane.

