Virat Kohli inches closer to Sachin Tendulkar's elite record with another stellar show in first NZ ODI Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was exceptional for team India in the first ODI of the ongoing multi-format series against New Zealand. With a Player of the Match award-winning performance, Kohli is gradually making his way towards another record of Sachin Tendulkar.

New Delhi:

The first ODI of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand saw the Men in Blue register a brilliant victory. The two sides took on each other at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for the game on January 11, and the Men in Blue chased down a target of 301 runs to win the game.

It was the performance of veteran batter Virat Kohli that helped India register the brilliant victory. Coming out to bat in the run chase, Kohli amassed 93 runs in 91 deliveries, helping his side chase down the total and register a win.

For his performance, he won the Player of the Match award as well. It is interesting to note that this was Kohli’s 45th POTM award in ODI cricket, and with this, he is slowly moving towards the record of legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

In the overall list, Kohli sits in third place with 45 POTM awards to his name. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya occupies second place in the list with 48 awards to his name, whereas Tendulkar occupies the top spot with 62 POTM awards to his name.

Kohli gave his take on his performance after the game as well

After a brilliant knock in the run chase, Kohli came forward to give his take on his knock. He revealed how he has lost count of his POTM awards and now just sends these home to his mother.

“(How many PoTM awards does he have?) Honestly I have no idea. I just send the trophies back home to my mum in Gurgaon - she loves keeping them. (about him being the second highest run-scorer in international cricket) If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

