Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of IND vs NZ series after suffering injury in first ODI India all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered a side strain in the first ODI against New Zealand and has been ruled out of the rest of the series. He remained unbeaten on 7 as India chased 301 to win by four wickets, as India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Vadodara:

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against New Zealand. The 26-year-old complained of a side strain while bowling in the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara and was taken out of action immediately. He didn't return in the first innings, but was forced to come out to bat at number eight as India were chasing 301 runs.

In the end, he remained unbeaten for seven runs as India won the match by four wickets. After the game, captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the Tamil Nadu cricketer had gone for scans and following which, he was ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series.

