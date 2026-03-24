Manchester United announces withdrawal of key stars from national duty ahead of the international break

MANCHESTER:

English Premier League club Manchester United has come forward and announced that two of their star players, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, will not be fulfilling their international duties with Slovenia and Cameroon for the upcoming international break.

As per a report, both Sesko and Mbeumo will be missing the international break due to injury problems. While Mbeumo will miss Cameroon’s friendly clashes against Australia and China, Sesko will miss out on Slovenia’s clashes against Hungary and Montenegro.

Both decisions have been taken on a precautionary basis. Mbeumo was substituted in the second half of Manchester United’s recent clash against Bournemouth, which ended 2-2.

Sesko replaced Mbeumo in the clash in the second half, but the club will hope that Mbeumo recovers in time from the issue that they have been managing. Notably, the nature and extent of Mbeumo’s injury have not yet been specified by Manchester United.

Manchester United to take on Leeds next

With the ongoing international break, Manchester United’s assignment comes after a hefty break. The 20-time league champions will take on Leeds United next in the Premier League. The two sides will face off at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 14.

United has been in good form of late; after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, the club appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick on an interim basis. Under Carrick, United have found their form and have consistently won games.

They have also put themselves in third place in the Premier League table. Becoming very real contenders for a place in the next season’s Champions League. Currently, United sit behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the league table.

Arsenal occupies the top spot with 70 points in 31 matches. On the other hand, Manchester City sit in second with 61 points in 30 games, alongside United in third with 55 points in 31 games.

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