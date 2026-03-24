Ben Stokes opens up on 'hardest period of his captaincy', entrusts McCullum-Key to take England forward

New Delhi:

England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes has caught major headlines after he took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note for his fans. It is worth noting that Ben Stokes recently led England in the Ashes, where Australia defeated them 4-1.

Facing the hefty loss, Stokes took to social media and branded the 4-1 Ashes loss as the hardest period of his captaincy as the England Test skipper. However, with many fans coming forward and making their feelings clear over the management, Stokes voiced support for Brendon McCullum and Rob Key.

The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) confirmed that Stokes will be continuing as the England Test captain, with McCullum and Key also retained as head coach and managing director, respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Stokes wrote a heartfelt note to his fans, and talked about the recent Ashes defeat against Australia. "Being England captain is the greatest honour a player can be given and I do not take it for granted. It has its highs and it has its lows, it makes you want to smile, it makes you want to cry. It completely and utterly consumes you and feels like it's the only thing in your life at times,” Stokes wrote on Instagram.

"The last three months has without a doubt been the hardest period of my captaincy journey, it's tested me in so many different ways and I'm sure every other captain has gone through this as well,” he added.

Stokes voiced his support for McCullum and Rob Key

Furthermore, Stokes talked about how he, Brendon McCullum, and Rob Key are determined to take English cricket forward and promised the fans that he would give it everything that he has got.

"Baz, Rob and myself have the passion and desire to take this team forward, we are going to give you everything we have, we know we made mistakes along the way and we have learnt from those mistakes, you learn more from failure than success,” Stokes said.

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