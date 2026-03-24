RCB share major update on Yash Dayal's availability ahead of IPL 2026; Check details

New Delhi:

In a major development and a blow to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Bowler Yash Dayal is all set to miss out on the upcoming season of the tournament, citing personal reasons. The franchise came forward to confirm the same as well.

It is worth noting that Yash Dayal’s absence from the training sessions and his not featuring on the team bus poster had already sparked rumours over his absence, with many wondering where the bowler was.

Notably, Dayal has been at the centre of major controversies of late. He was denied anticipatory bail a few months ago after he was involved in a case where he allegedly raped a minor.

His absence in the IPL 2026 season was confirmed by RCB team director Mo Bobat, who revealed that Dayal is going through a personal crisis, which is why he will not feature for the side in the upcoming season.

Controversies around Dayal began back in July 2025, when a case was filed against him for allegedly exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage, after which a new case emerged against him under the POSCO Act in Jaipur.

RCB to kick off IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad

As the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick off the new IPL 2026 season. The side, led by Rajat Patidar, will take on Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener of the tournament.

The two sides will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, and both sides will hope to get off to a good start as they aim to get their hands on the prestigious title once more.

While RCB ended up as the champions in the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished in sixth place last season and failed to make it to the knockouts.

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